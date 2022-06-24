Bridge Collapse: FRSC assures residents of prompt action

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara has assured residents of Okolowo, a community hosting the collapsed bridge linking Kwara to Oyo State, that it will make presentations to the relevant authorities for prompt action.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

The Kwara Sector Commander, Fredrick Ogidan, pleaded with residents and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to be patient over the matter.

Ogidan assured them that the FRSC would make presentations to relevant agencies and authorities for appropriate action on the bridge.

“The command’s attention was drawn to the collapsed bridge and we have made on the spot assessment of the collapse and damage.

“We assure residents and the union that brought the information to us, the NURTW, that we will inform the appropriate agencies; all we ask for is patience from the general motoring public,” he said.

According to the statement, the NURTW had earlier drawn the attention of the command to a collapsed Bridge at a location called Okolowo junction in Ilorin. (NAN)

