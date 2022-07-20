Bricklayer, apprentice jailed 3 months each for stealing classroom chairs

A Shari’a Court in Kaduna State on Wednesday sentenced a bricklayer, Muhammad Abdullahi and his apprentice, Ezekiel Marcus, 20 to three months imprisonment each for stealing classroom chairs.

The judge, Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai, sentenced Abdullahi and Marcus after they pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, trespass and theft.The judge, however gave them an option of N10,000 fine after they had pleaded for leniency.

Kyaudai also ruled that the convict pay N5,000 each to compensate the nominal complainant for all the stress they had caused him.He appealed to the Kaduna state government to make provisions of security guards to guard the school to avoid such incidences.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ibrahim Shuaibu said that on July 14 at about 4.30am, one Aliyu Umar, reported the matter at the Sabon Gari Police Station.Shuaibu said the convict entered the LEA primary school located at Abubakar Kigo road, Kaduna and stole two sets of chairs and tables worth N70,000.The convicts pleaded for leniency saying they committed the crime due to hunger. (NAN)

