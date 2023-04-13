Bribery Scandal: PSC calls for evidence, vows to deal with anyone found culpable

…Sets up investigative panel

By Chimezie Godfrey

In reaction to a trending story of alleged bribery by aggrieved Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Police Service Commission (PSC), has moved to probe alleged corrupt practices in the Police Force.

However, the PSC in a statement by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani stated that it does not sell promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

Ani stressed that the Commission has urged anyone with evidence on the allegations to forward same to the Commission, adding that anyone found culpable would be dealt with in line with the laws of the land.

He stated,”The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a publication by Sahara Reporters of Tuesday, April 11th 2023 on the above story titled “Exclusive: Bribery Scandal Rocks Nigeria Police Service Commission As Officers Allegedly pay $10,000 to get Promotion”.

“According to the story, a nebulous group parading as aggrieved Officers of the Nigeria Police Force alleged that the Commission gave special promotions to junior Officers above senior ones after allegedly collecting bribe of a sum of $10,000.

“The said aggrieved Officers in a statement by one Mr. Chijioke Okonkwo (no rank indicated) on behalf of other Officers “urged the Presidency to probe the corrupt practices in the Police Force.”

Ani added,”The Commission wishes to state that it does not sell promotions in the Nigeria Police Force and will not start now when a deliberate effort is being made to reposition and reinvigorate the Nigeria Police Force, especially with the assumption of duty of Dr. Solomon Arase as Chairman of the Commission.

“As at the time of this statement, the Commission has not formally received any formal petition or complaint on this allegation.



“The said Mr.Chijioke Okonkwo who posed and signed off on behalf of other Officers forgot that he is a serving Police Officer and did not indicate his rank. He forgot the line of communication for Officers of the Nigeria Police Force which also guides the Public Service.

“The Commission wishes to state as follows;

That any one with evidence on these allegations should, as a matter of urgency, forward same to the Commission as anyone found culpable will be dealt with in line with the laws of the land.





“That the Commission has also set up a panel of investigation, comprising of both Members of the Commission and that of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate these allegations.

“Aggrieved Officers should avail themselves of the existence of this investigative Panel and come forward with substantiated proof that could aid the investigation.



“The Commission insists that those found wanting in the course of investigation will face the full wrath of the law.

“However, the Commission warns that it will not tolerate any frivolous and fictitious media claims as Officers and Men of the Police should be abreast and conversant with approved lines of communication.



“The Commission directs the Police to fish out the true identity of the said Mr Chijioke Okonkwo for interrogation.

“At a time the Commission Chairman is working hard to harmonize and improve the services of both the Commission and the Police, the Commission can ill afford this kind of distraction. Barely one week in Office, the Commission Chairman has met with the Inspector General of Police and his Management team; the national leadership of the Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, and on Wednesday, April 12th, met with retired Inspectors General of Police. His desire to bring sanity, peace and unity in the Police sub-sector is already receiving desired results.”

Meanwhile, Dr Arase while

assuring members of the public of his administration’s readiness to sanitize the system, has urged Staff of the Commission to live above board at all times in the discharge of their responsibilities as bribery and corruption of any kind will not be tolerated under his watch.