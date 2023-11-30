Thursday, November 30, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBribery:  EFCC  Probes $54,230 Handed Over by Customs
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsSociety News

Bribery:  EFCC  Probes $54,230 Handed Over by Customs

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
81

The Lagos Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC,  ACE II Michael T. Wetkas, has assured the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, of further investigation into an alleged bribery of its officials to the tune of $54,230( Fifty Four  Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty United States of  American Dollars).

He gave the assurance on Tuesday, November 28, 2023,  while receiving the money handed over to the EFCC  by the Customs Area Comptroller, Tincan Island Port, Apapa, Lagos, Comptroller Dera Nnadi.Wetkas, who thanked the leadership of the NCS for the sustained collaboration between the two agencies, assured of  greater support in the fight against corruption and fraud-related offences.Speaking earlier,  Nnadi said: “We always look forward to collaborating with other agencies, one of which is the EFCC. The money we are handing over to you today is proceeds of crime that emanated from the import of illicit drugs.

An attempt to illegally release the drugs was resisted by the Customs officials. There was also further attempts by the importers and their collaborators to compromise officers of the NCS by bribing them with the sum of Fifty Four Thousand, Two Hundred and Thirty  United States Dollars,  which was resisted”

.He also disclosed  that,  “the importer, agents as well as the containers have been handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, for further investigation”.Nnadi also used the occasion to seek  more robust collaboration with the EFCC as well as other law enforcement agencies in the fight against smuggling within the command.

Previous article
Reps invite council, NUC others over  termination of law programme in NOUN
Next article
President Tinubu: Stunts of the Salesman, By Abdulaziz Abdulaziz
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.