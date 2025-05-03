Bribe, torture allegations against Seyi Tinubu unfounded -Group

Education for Accelerated Development (EAD), a Civil Society Organisation, says the recent allegation of bribery against Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu is unfounded.

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

A factional leader of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Atiku Isah, had alleged that Seyi offered a him bribe of N100 million naira to support the re-election bid of his father.

However, the Chairman of EAD, Dr Abdulkadir Fuad, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday described the allegation as a hoax and piece of fabrication.

Fuad urged members of the public to ignore the allegations.

“To begin with, the man masquerading as NANS president is an impersonator who goes about seeking cheap relevance in the name of the students body.

“The last time we checked, NANS president was Olusola Ladoja, who is the legitimately and legally recognised leaders of Nigerian students.

“A factional leader of NANS know as Atiku Isah alleged that he was offered a bribe of N100 million naira to support the re-election of President Tinubu. This is totally untrue.

“The election is in 2027 and the President’s son is busy pushing for better welfare for Nigerian youths in his father’s administration, and is least concerned about election that is still two years away.

“When Tinubu won in 2023, was it with the support of someone like Isah or the collective mandate of an overwhelming majority of Nigerians? He won against all odds.

“The masses who backed him in 2023 are even happier with reforms he has initiated to boost the nation’s socio-economic landscape”, Fuad said.

He challenged anyone to tender evidence of bribery against Seyi Tinubu to the appropriate authorities.

The EAD chairman alleged that some people wee envious of the public acceptance the President’s son was gaining among the youth population in every part of the country.

He described as unfounded, the allegations against Seyi of torture, abduction and attempt to disrupt the inauguration of NANS leadership in Abuja.

“If someone believes that Tinubu’s son is involved in a crime and refused to report to the security agencies it means such a person is trying to malign and discredit Seyi Tinubu,” he told NAN. (NAN)