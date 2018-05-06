Popular musicians: Innocent Idibia (2face), Ayodeji Balogun (Wizkid), David Adeleke (Davido) and some other artistes won the 2018 headies awards in the early hours of Sunday.

The 12th edition of HEADIES awards took place at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Headies award formerly known as the Hip Hop World Awards was established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

It usually features performances by established and promising artists.

Wizkid received the best music video award, the best R and B pop album award and the viewers’ choice award for his song ” Come closer”.

2face had the best reggae dancehall single award for his song ” Holyholy”.

Other winners are: Mayorkun- next rated award, Omawumi- female best vocal performance, Praiz- male best vocal performance, Nasty C- Africa artiste of the year, Aramide- Best Alternative Song.

Simi- Best recording of the year, Yemi Alade- Best Performer, Tiwa Savage- Best collabo, Kidominant- Producer of the year, MI- Lyricist on the roll, Davido- Best Pop single and artist of the year.

Small Doctor- 2018 best street hop artiste, MI- Best rap single, Teni- Rookie of the year, Reminisce- Best rap album.

Lagos State and some companies were recognised as industry brand ambassadors.

They were:MTN, Globacom, Federal Inland Revenue Service, Nigerian Breweries, Pepsi, and Hennessey.(NAN)