Three persons have been confirmed dead and property worth N50 million destroyed by windstorm, which ravaged parts of Duguri District of Alkaleri Local Government Area in Bauchi State​.

Alhaji Yusuf Kobi, Director, Relief and Rehabilitation, State Emergency Management Agency​ (​SEMA) who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Thursday,said the incident occurred in the remote areas of the council on Wednesday night.

He that two persons sustained various degrees of injury, while over 200 houses, 136 electric poles, six primary schools, domestic animals, foodstuff and shops, were destroyed.

Kobi said that some of the affected villages were Yuli, Bandibit, Gaji, Bun, Bayak, Kunzum Tummi, Nyalan, Tonlon, Bajoga and Taksamat in Yali District.

The others villages were Sharan and Dagudi villages in Dan District of the council.(NAN)