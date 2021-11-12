Breaking: University of Jos appoints new Vice-chancellor

By Idris Ibrahim

The Governing Council of University of Jos has approved the appointment of Professor Tanko Ishaya as new Vice-Chancellor for the University.

Prof. Ishaya who is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Acadamic), of the University, will take over from Professor Gray Goziem Ejikeme whose term as Acting Vice-Chancellor expires on 30th November, 2021.

This was made known in a statement signed on Friday by Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the institution.

“This follows the Council’s consideration of the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board at the Council’s Special Meeting held on Friday 12th November, 2021. His appointment will take effect from 1st December, 2021. The appointment is for a single term of five (5} years,” the statement revealed.

Prof Tanko’s Academic Background

However, the statement further revealed that the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor, is a Professor of Computer Science with a Mathematics background and specialism and experience in Data Engineering, Computer Security and Forensics.

“He obtained his B.Sc. in Mathematics Education (2nd Class Upper Division) in 1992 at University of Jos and began work as a lecturer in Mathematics at the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State. Professor Tanko proceeded to the University of Manchester, United Kingdom to pursue an M.Sc. programme in Computation which he successfully completed in 1997. He later enrolled for his PhD in Computing Studies which he successfully completed in 2001. Professor Tanko was promoted to the rank of Professor of Computer Science in 2012,” the statement noted.

The Jostle for UNIJOS VC Post

18 Professors had jostled for the position of Vice-Chancellor following the expiration of the substantive VC, Prof. Sebastian Maimako in May 2021.

It was reported that out of the 18 Professors who vied for the position, only 14 Professors were from the institution, while the remaining 4 were from other universities outside Plateau State.

