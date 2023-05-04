Breaking: Troops neutralize 40 terrorists, rescue 25, as 510 surrender in N/East -DHQ

By Chimezie Godfrey

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have neutralized 40 terrorists and arrested 25 in the North-East zone of the country.

It was also revealed that another 510 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops.

These were made known by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters (DHQ)Abuja, Maj-General Musa Danmadami during the bi-weekly briefing on the operational successes recorded by the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies in the past two weeks.

Danmadami noted that within the period under review, troops conducted operations in villages in villages, forest, and mountains in the North-East, and other regions of the country

He mentioned that troops also conducted ambush and clearance operations, and also other operations targeted at terrorists enclave which resulted in the killing of several terrorists and recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.

He said,”Cumulatively, within the weeks in focus, troops recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 15 dane guns, 6 QJC 88 AA guns, 1 QJC 88 barrel, 1 SMG, 2 DSHKAA guns, 2 NSVT AA guns, 1 GMPG, 1 pump action gun, 2 local made double barrel gun, 1 local made short gun, 51 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition, 26 rounds of 12.7 x 108mm, 280 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 refilled rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 1 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 74 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 77 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 182 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammunition, 15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 14 empty cases 155mm ammunition, 46 assorted bullets, 4 Improvised Explosive Devices, and 48 AK47 rifles magazines.

“Other items include, 1 SMG magazine, 33 snipper rifle magazines, 4 extra GPMG barrels, several UXO to be used for IEDs, 7 x 122mm bombs, 3 x 120mm bombs, 3 x 105mm bombs, 2 x 155mm bombs, 1 x 105mm APF SDS bomb, 2 x 36 hand grenades and 8 metal pressure plate amongst others.

“Troops equally neutralized 40 terrorists, arrested 25 terrorists as well as 8 terrorist logistics suppliers. Troops also rescued 131 abducted civilians while a total of 510 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families, comprising 54 adult male, 164 adult female and 292 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operations.

“All recovered items, apprehended suspects have been handed over to the relevant authority further action. Equally, the rescued terrorists escapees and members of the their families were profiled and given medical attention, while the surrendered terrorists and members of their families are also been profile for further action.”

Danmadami conveyed the military high command’s commendation on the relenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the country.

“On a final note, I wish to once again convey the military high command commendations on the unrelenting efforts of troops and other security agencies in the various theatres of operations across the country.

“The media community is also acknowledged for their partnership and continued cooperation with the military and other security agencies, in our quest to restore peace and security to our dear Country.

“Also, the entire populace is hereby appreciated, for the support given to the members Armed Forces and other security agencies in the conduct of our various operations across the country, while also urging them to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements, in their respective areas,” Danmadami said.