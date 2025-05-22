Breaking: Tinubu sends N1.48trn Rivers budget to NASS

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a budget proposal of N1.48 trillion for the Rivers State Government to the National Assembly for consideration and passage during plenary on Thursday.

By Haruna Salami

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted a budget proposal of N1.48 trillion for the Rivers State Government to the National Assembly for consideration and passage during plenary on Thursday.

The President said the budget proposal became necessary because of the nullification of the 2025 budget of the state by the Supreme Court and the fact that the state is currently under emergency rule.

The President said that ₦324bn of the amount will be expended on infrastructure, ₦166bn on health, ₦75.6bn on education and ₦31.4bn on agriculture.

He added that by the provisions of the budget; agriculture is expected to generate about 6,000 jobs and appealed to the parliament to urgently pass the budget for the good of the state and its people.

Details later…