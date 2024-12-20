Breaking the Silence: Ending violence against women and girls, By Fa’izatu Aliyu Doma

Violence against women and girls is fast assuming the magnitude of a global pandemic. In other words, it is a crisis that transcends borders, cultures and socio-economic backgrounds. According to the United Nations, one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. This overwhelming statistic is a compelling reminder of the urgent need to address this pervasive issue.

Violence against women and girls takes many forms, including murder, domestic violence, rape, female genital mutilation and human trafficking. These acts of violence are often perpetrated by those closest to the victims, including intimate partners, family members or relatives and community leaders.

The consequences of these acts on the victims, are far-reaching and devastating. Survivors often suffer from physical injuries, emotional trauma, and psychological distress as many are forced to abandoned their education, careers, and social networks, leading to economic dependence and social isolation.

Violence against women and girls is not a personal issue but a societal one. It perpetuates a culture of fear, shame and silence which can have far-reaching repercussions for the communities.

When women and girls are subjected to violence, they are denied their fundamental rights, including the right to life, liberty, and security. This can lead to a breakdown in social cohesion, economic development, and political stability.

Despite the overwhelming odd, there is hope. In recent years, a growing movement of activists, advocates and survivors has emerged to challenge the menace and demand change.

For instance, the “#MeToo” movement, which began in the United States, has inspired a global conversion about sexual violence and harassment. The movement has encouraged millions of women and girls to come out of their shells and share their stories, seek justice and demand response and affirmative actions from those in power.

Incidence of violence against women and girls in Nigeria, is not as high as the records in the industrialised countries. Also, despite its huge population in the African context, South Africa and Ethiopia are far ahead of Nigeria in regards to cases of female victims of rape, domestic violence and murder.

However, statistics indicate that violence against women and girls has been on the rise in Nigeria in recent years. One of the reasons is the emergence of,”yahoo boys” who murder and decapitate young girls, for ritual purposes. There is also, the factor of insurgents and bandits who abduct young girls for use as sex slaves or for ransom.

Being a patrilineal society, apologists of violence against women and girls justify acts of spousal or domestic physical violence, rape and vaginal mutilation on archaic interpretations of culture, tradition and religion. The incidence of rape also thrive because, victims and their relatives are usually loathe to go public because of the feeling of shame and societal stigma.

Yet, there have always been traditional and institutional measures in different parts of Nigeria aimed at checking or, mitigating incidence of violence against women and girls. Speaking on the subject in an interview with this Reporter, the Andoma of Doma kingdom in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo, noted that, “It is impossible to do without violence against women in any community.” He said however, that society must intensify efforts in curbing the negative development.

On victims response to instances of violence especially rape, Alhaji Oga Onawo explained that, “While some parents are patient enough to allow the conclusion of cases of violence against their wards, most often because of stigma parents said the more is heard and known it negatively affects the image of the girl and the family.”

The Andoma affirmed that if anyone is caught in his community, the police is called in to arrest and prosecute the perpetrator.

Also speaking on the subject, the Nasarawa State Committee for women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Aishatu Rufa’i Ibrahim said the government has “strengthened its collaboration with traditional rulers and religious leaders to tackle cases of gender-based violence across the state.”

While pointing out that women and children are the primary victims of abuse, she noted that, “Community leaders, religious leaders and traditional rulers must play a vital role to tackle the phenomenon.”

Hajiya Aishatu called for, “the full implementation and enforcement of protective laws, including the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) law” the measure, she believes, will provide sustainable support systems for survivors of gender-based violence.

Solutions and strategies for combating the evil of violence against women must be holistic and multi-faceted. Government must enact new laws that take into consideration emerging realities while vigorously enforcing existing laws that protect women and girls from violence.

Survivors of violence must be assisted in their rehabilitation by way of access to safe shelters, counseling and medical care.

Heightened and sustained education programmes aimed at enlightening communities on the root causes of violence against women and girls will definitely go a long in changing attitude and behaviours. In this regard, engaging men and boys will go a long way in the solution critical because they play a critical role in the perpetration of gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence is generally perceived to be most prevalent in the industrialised countries of the world, it is also evident however, that a pervading poverty can also be a causative factor. Therefore, the government and communities must engage a programmes and policies that seek to reduce the level of poverty and unemployment among the most active segments of the populace, the youths.