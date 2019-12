The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Abel Diah, Sunday evening, resigned following unresolved differences with Governor Darius Ishaku.

Newsdiaryonline reports that, this morning, the House elected Mr Joseph Kunini, who represents Lau Constituency, as its new Speaker and Mr Hammanadama Tukur, representing Bali 2 Constituency as Deputy Speaker.

Kunini, emerged Speaker with 15 votes out of the 24 members of the Assembly.

