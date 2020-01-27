BREAKING: Tambuwal emerges Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has emerged chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors forum.

A statement by the Spokesperson to the governor, says Tambuwal replaces outgoing Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson, whose tenure will elapse on February 3.

The choice of Governor Tambuwal was unanimous as all the governors in attendance at the party’s 88th National Executive Council (NEC), which held at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata plaza, Abuja, resolved and appointed him as their chairman.

Accepting the onerous responsibility, Tambuwal pledged to run an inclusive administration and to move the party forward.

His predecessor, Dickson was however, conspicuously absent at the NEC meeting.