The Supreme Court, has dismissed the appeal filed by the Sokoto governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and upheld the election of Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal as governor.

In a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the apex court dismissed the appeal on grounds that the appellant failed to prove his allegation of non compliance with the electoral act and issues of over-voting.

Details later…