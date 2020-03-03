BREAKING: Supreme Court dismisses PDP, Ihedioha’s application to review judgment

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, to review Imo judgment.

According to Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, who delivered the judgment, aside from the fact that the application was lacking in merit, the general law is that the court has no power to alter or vary any Judgment expected to correct error, or an order, or judgment or order made against a party of default.

“By the provisions of the rules of the court, its shall not review any judgment delivered by it safe for any accidental slip or clerical errors.

“It is settled law that the court has no power on appeal on its Judgment.

“The court has no inherent power to exercise its power over matter which its lacks jurisdiction

“There is no constitutional provision for the review of the Supreme court judgment by itself .

“Once the court delivers its judgment it becomes funtus officio.

“Inherent power of the court can only be invoke if there is a missing link in the judgment hence this application is considered as lacking in merit,”

A majority of 6 judged prevailed, with 1 dissenting voice from Justice Centus Nweze.