Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, the Secretary to Osun State Government (SSG), has announced his withdrawal from the primaries of All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for Friday at the party’s headquarters in Osogbo.

Adeoti, in a letter addressed to the Chairman of APC Primaries Committee, Gov. Abdul’aziz Yari of Zamfara, on Friday, alleged that he was withdrawing because the primaries had been arranged to favour Mr Gboyega Oyetola, the Chief of Staff to Gov. Aregbesola.

He also said that there was no credible register of members with which free, fair and transparent direct primaries could be conducted.

“While I am not withdrawing from the governorship race, I have decided not to participate in the July 20, 2019 Direct Primaries of the APC in Osun State for the above stated and other reasons,’’ Adeoti said.

Mr Adams Oshiomole, the APC National Chairman on Monday, July 16, said the party would adopt the direct primary to pick its candidate for the Osun governorship election.

“What that means is that every card-carrying member of our party will participate in the process of nominating the flag bearer of the party,’’ Oshiomole said.

Although, the announcement of direct method for the primary generated reactions among the aspirants, but the Chairman of the election committee, Yari, represented by Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege at a stakeholders meeting on Thursday, promised that the election would be free, fair and transparent.

The primaries were held in all the 332 wards across the state.

The exercise commenced peacefully, but for the late arrival of voting materials.

NAN correspondents, who monitored the primaries in the Osun West, East and Central Senatorial Districts of the state, report that card-carrying members had lined up at their wards as early as 8.00 am waiting for party officials for accreditation and voting.

At ward 4, Otun-Olufi, Gbongan in Ayedaade Local Government, party members were seen waiting to be accredited.

No party officials were seen at the ward to attend to members as 10:30 am.

Also at Ward 9, Atile AUD primary schools, Ikire in Irewole Local Government, party members were still waiting for party officials for accreditation and voting.

At ward 4, Union Baptist School, Osogbo, in Osogbo Local Government area, party members were still waiting for party officials for accreditation as at 10:54 am.

Also in Egbedore Local Government, party members were still waiting for party officials for accreditation and voting.

Prominent among the 17 aspirants contesting for the party’s ticket are, Mr Lasun Yussuff, Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Najeem Salaam, Speaker, State House of Assembly, and Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola, Gov. Aregbesola Chief of Staff.

Others are Sen. Babajide Omoworare, representing Osun East at the Senate, and Mr Saka Layonu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), among others. (NAN)