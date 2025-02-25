Breaking: Senate refers Natasha to Ethics committee

By Haruna Salami

Sequel to the drama over sitting arrangement in the Senate last week Thursday involving the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over sitting arrangement, the upper chamber has referred the matter to its Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petition for necessary disciplinary action.

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu raised a point of order for the matter to be discussed, claiming his privilege was breached by the attitude of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan who refused to take the new seat allocated to her.

The senators present at the Tuesday plenary all condemned the conduct of Natasha, saying it breached the Senate standing rules, which empowers the Senate President to allocate seats to senators.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele in his contribution said the proper thing to do was to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee.

Senator Bamidele also used the occasion to move a motion for a vote of confidence on AkAkpabio.

Senator Abba Moro, Minority Leader who seconded Bamidele’s motion, however pleaded with Akpabio, as father to be lenient in handling the issue at hand for overall interest of the Senate.

Therefore, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio referred the matter to the Senate Committee on Ethics Code of Conduct and Public Petition to report back within two weeks.