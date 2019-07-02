Breaking: Senate President names 8 principal officers

#TrackNigeria: The Senate President, Sen. Ahmad Lawan at resumption of plenary on Tuesday named eight Senators as principal officers for the 9th Senate.

According to him, he acted on two separate letters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to make the appointment.

Those appointed from the APC are: Senate Leader- Senator Abdullahi Yahaya, Deputy Senate Leader,-Senator Ajayi Borrifice, Chief Whip- Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Deputy Chief Whip- Senator Abdullahi Sabi.

Those appointed from the PDP are: Minority Leader-Senator Enyinanya Abaribe, Deputy Minority Leader- Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Minority Whip- Senator Philip Aduda and Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sabi Yau.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

