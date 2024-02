By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Wednesday postponed its meeting with security chiefs over rising insecurity in the country to Tuesday February 14, 2024.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, cited the absence of the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Minister of Defence, Minister, etc for the postponement.

Details later

