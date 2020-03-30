BREAKING: Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Nigeria

The second death from the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19), has been confirmed by Nigerian Government.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, made the confirmation during the briefing of the Presidential Task Force Briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

“Till date, three persons have been discharged after successful treatment. But sadly, another fatality was recorded over the weekend in the person of a patient, who had severe underlying illnesses.

“We have intensified contact tracing and our strategy remains to promptly detect cases, isolate them, and follow up with their contacts and also isolate and treat, in order to reduce the spread of the infection.

“As of today, the 30th of March, 2020, we have recorded 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria of which 68 are in Lagos, 21 in the FCT, seven in Oyo, three in Ogun, two in Bauchi, two in Edo, two in Osun, two in Enugu, and one each in Benue, Ekiti, Kaduna and Rivers States,” the Minister disclosed.

Earlier, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha said daily briefing had been agreed upon by the Task Force in order to minimise the incidences of fake news.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had put another committee, with Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as head, to take charge of the economic challenges the pandemic might bring.