BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos guber election, floors Labour Party Candidate, others

The Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC has declared Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of Saturday’s gubernatorial elections in Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat the closest challenger, Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes -Vivour, who garnered 312,329 votes.

Lagos is the commercial capital of Nigeria.

Even more, there was heightened interest in the result of the gubernatorial election in Lagos after Labour Party surprisingly polled more votes than the APC in the February 25 Presidential election.