Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs VAT bill into law

By Idris Ibrahim

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the state Value Added Tax (VAT)

bill passed by the state House of Assembly.

Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner of Information & Strategy made this known in a statement issued on Friday.

The commissioner said the governor signed the bill Friday morning after returning from an official trip to Abuja.

The Governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11. 45am today , after returning from an official trip to Abuja. By this act, the Bill has now become a Law.

Lagos is the renowned commercial capital of Nigeria and the signing of the bill into law is viewed as significant.

Sanwo-Olu signed the law on a day the Court of Appeal has urged Rivers State and FIRS to maintain status-quo on a controversial issue of VAT.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...