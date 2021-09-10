Breaking: Sanwo-Olu signs VAT bill into law

Idris Ibrahim

The Governor of State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has signed into law the state Value Added Tax (VAT)
bill passed the state House Assembly.


Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner Information & Strategy made this known a statement issued on Friday.

The commissioner said the governor signed the bill Friday morning after returning an official trip to Abuja.

The Governor signed the “bill for a law to impose and charge VAT on certain goods and services” at about 11. 45am today , after returning an official trip to Abuja. this act, the Bill has now become a Law.

is the renowned commercial Nigeria and the signing the bill into law is viewed as significant.

Sanwo-Olu signed the law on a day the Court Appeal has urged Rivers State and to maintain status-quo on a controversial issue of VAT.

