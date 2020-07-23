BREAKING: Reps drag Buhari’s Minister, Akpabio to court over indicting comment

Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The House of Representatives on Thursday, took a decision to drag Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, before a Court of law, for making indicting comment against its members.

Akpabio had on Monday, when he appeared before the House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), probing the alleged financial recklessness, told the Committee that about 60% of total contracts at the NDDC were awarded to members of the National Assembly, NASS.

Irked by the comment, the lawmakers passed a resolution the next day and gave the Minister, 48 hours to make public the names and details of the lawmakers, who he alleged were beneficiaries of the contacts.

At the expiration of the 48-hour ultimatum on Thursday, Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, in his opening speech at the plenary ordered that the Minister be sued for making such “indicting” comment, which he had failed to substantiate.

Details shortly…

