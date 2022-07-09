Breaking: President Rajapaksa to resign on July 13, says speaker

Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said he will step down on 13 July following protests that shook the country today.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena says he was informed by the president of his intention to step down.

It comes after Rajapaksa’s official residence was earlier stormed by protesters demanding his resignation after months of unrest over Sri Lanka’s economic crisis.

The private home of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was later set on fire by protesters just hours after he said he would resign.

Source: BBC

