Following reported viral protests, allegedly by supporters of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a result of Supreme Court’s declaration of Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as governor of Bayelsa, the Nigeria Police, has declared a dusk-to-down curfew.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozie, who made the announcement, the curfew, which will last for three days, will last from 8pm to 6am, daily.