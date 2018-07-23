The Amaju Pinnick-led Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is back to the federation’s secretariat to direct affairs in earnest, NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi said on Monday.

Sanusi who also said he had returned to his duties in the federation’s secretariat at Wuse in Abuja said the situation was now under control.

The atmosphere at the secretariat’s Wuse Zone 7 offices was calm as staff went about their duties.

A number of Department of State Services (DSS) officials, who were reported to have taken over the premises some minutes earlier, were also seen on duty.

“I am back to my office, and the Pinnick-led board is back,’’ Sanusi told NAN.

“When the DSS officials came in, they refused to allow anyone to enter the premises. But I came in and spoke with the staff and urged them to be law-abiding.

“I told them to bear in mind that they are civil servants and should not get involved in the politics. Thereafter, I ushered all into their offices and everyone is going about their duties,’’ he added.

Earlier this month, the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, had urged the NFF to comply with a Supreme Court order on Chris Giwa’s 2014 election.

The minister had insisted that the directive was a reaction to a written notification by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice asking the Sports Ministry to ensure compliance.

The development has since prompted FIFA president Gianni Infantino to warn that Nigeria risked being made to face the sanctions the world governing body may apply.

Asked if he could see if there was a contradiction in federal government’s actions on the matter, Sanusi said: “I don’t think that there is any contradiction in government’s actions in this matter.

“If government had given directives (earlier), we would not have been where we are’’.

He however assured that the situation was not going to affect the development and organisation of football in the country.

“By the grace of God, we are going to do everything humanly possible to move the game forward, and I have always said that honesty is the best policy.

“Whatever you are doing, you have to stand by the truth because posterity will judge you’’. (NAN)