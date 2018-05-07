The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Monday received no fewer than 5,558 All Progressives Congress members who defected to the party from across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The reception which took place at Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, was attended by prominent PDP officials both at the national and state levels.

Alhaji Ahmad Makarfi, former PDP National Caretaker Committee Chairman, described the event as significant, and advised the returnees to join hands to realise the party’s objectives.

Makarfi, a former governor of Kaduna State, expressed optimism that the party would in no distant time regain it’s lost glory.

“God-willing, the prayers of the masses is heard and will be answered,” he said.

He urged the people to turnout enmass come May 12 and vote PDP candidates in the state local council polls, adding, “we must ensure that we protect our votes and guard against any form of rigging”.

Also, Dr Hassan Hyet, the Chairman of the PDP in the state, decried the state of insecurity across the country, saying that the people must mobilise to turn around the ugly tide.

Hyet, who regretted the blame game of the ruling APC, stressed that the PDP in its 16 years in power had recorded strides in infrastructural development.

He applauded the three serving senators in the state for not mortgaging the future of its citizens in rejecting foreign loan sought by the state government.

Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP National Secretary, while welcoming the returnees expressed optimism that the party was on its way back to the reckoning.

Tsauri urged party faithfuls not to trade words with members of the opposition party before or during the elections.

Responding unbehalf of the returnees, Jagaba Adams Jagaba, (APC-Kachia/Kagarko) federal constituency, said the returnees and PDP as a whole had learnt from its past mistakes.

He assured fellow returnees that PDP would safeguard their interests.

Jagaba expressed optimism that the forthcoming local government elections would be a fore-taste of what would come in 2019.

The occasion also witnessed presentation of flags to the party candidates from the 23 local government areas of the state ahead of the local government elections on May 12. (NAN)