By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as some presidential aspirants under the party Wednesday paid condolence visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal at the Government House.

Led by the National Chairman of the Party, Uche Secondus, members of the delegation included the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the PDP, Sen. Walid Jibril, Sen. Abdul Ningi and the Director General of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign, Gbenga Daniel.

Aspirants on the entourage included former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido; former governor of Kano state, Ibrahim Shekarau; former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki.

Speaking, Secondus said that the delegation was in Sokoto to condole the people and government of Sokoto state over the attack by bandits at Tabbani village in Rabah local government of the state.

“We are here with a high-powered delegation to pay condolence for the people and government of Sokoto state over the attack. We are also in pain as you are because whatever happens here in Sokoto, happens all over the country.

“The killings all over Nigeria is painful and people are living in fear because we don’t where it will happen next. From January till date, no one can account for the number of people killed. What we see every day is blood flowing everywhere.

“This has never happened before but for how long will this continue? Unfortunately, government is doing nothing. The federal government has failed in the area of security; to protect lives and properties of citizens and it is painful the president is so insensitive to the plight of Nigerians,” Secondus said.

Responding, Tambuwal said that Sokoto had been peaceful until the attack.

“Sokoto has been very peaceful not until last week when, for no reason, some marauders attacked Tabanni village. We now have more than 5,000 people as internally displaced persons (IDPs).

“We are consoled by your visit. We are touched and concerned. We shall never forget this day,” Tambuwal said.