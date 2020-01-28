BREAKING: PDP breaks silence on change of name

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the likelihood of the party to change its name before the 2023 General election, is nil.

Recent calls, including that of a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, have indicated the agitation by a section of party members for the change of name.

Speaking to news men shortly after the party’s 88th National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting on Monday, the Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said non alteration of current party’s name was part of the discussions.

“The party insists that the PDP brand is still the best in the political firmament of our nation and as such, those canvassing for a change of name should forget it because we remain the Peoples Democratic Party,” he said.

Ologbondiyan added that the party had constituted a committee to review the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

“This is to unravel what transpired during the polls.”