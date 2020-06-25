BREAKING: Obaseki emerges Edo PDP sole aspirant as Imasuagbon withdraws

Share the news













Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki has emerged sole Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant in Edo state.

This followed the withdrawal of Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, the last of the aspirants competing for the governorship ticket.

As at the time of filing this report, Obaseki is the only aspirant to become the party’s candidate in Thursday’s Guber Primary Election, being held at Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

The development has paved the way for the PDP to adopt the consensus mode of primary to endorse Obaseki as its flag bearer for the September 19, 2020 Governorship election.

