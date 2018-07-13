Breaking: I have not defected yet – Sen. Sani

Sen. Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna) says he is yet to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to any other party.

Sani made this known in a statement made available in Abuja on Friday.

He said that consultations were still ongoing with regard to the future of the party.

“I am yet to defect or decamp or migrate from the APC to any other party.

“However, discussions and consultations are ongoing as regard to our future in the Party.

“Decision will be taken in a matter of week or two whether to remain in the party or migrate.

“When the time comes, I will make a formal announcement on the floor of the Senate, my Facebook and Twitter handle,” he said.

There were reports earlier on Friday, claiming that Sani and Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC-Kaduna) had left the APC.

The report was credited to the Hunkuyi-led faction of the APC.

The group, which is said to be known as APC Akida, purportedly made the statement in Kaduna.

Meanwhile, Sani had said via his Facebook handle that “We the persecuted are on Exodus, riding on horses, chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh Thutmose’s Egypt.

“We are now at the coast of the Red Sea, about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice.”

The lawmaker has been having running battle with his state Governor, Nasir El-rufai, who also belongs to the APC.

There are indications that Sani is nursing the idea of picking a governorship ticket for the 2019 election, a decision which he claimed had pitched him against the governor among other things.(NAN)