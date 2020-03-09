BREAKING: Nigeria records 2nd case of COVID-19

Nigeria has recorded second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ogun state.

Osagie Ehanire, Minister of Health’s confirmation of the development, was twitted on the National Council of Disease Control (NCDC) official Twitter handle, Monday.

At a press conference in Benin, Edo, the Minister said victim, had contact with the Italian, who during his visit to Ogun, was discovered as the first index case of coronavirus in Nigeria.

According to NCDC in the twit, the victim had been isolated.

“The Honourable Minister @Fmohnigeria has announced a second confirmed case of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

“This second case is a contact of the index case, in Ogun state. The new case has been in isolation and was tested as part of our strategy to test all contacts of the index case,” the twit reads.