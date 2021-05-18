Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has confirmed that the Federal Government of Nigeria has received GBP 4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

This was made known by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in a statement issued to news men in Abuja on Tuesday the 18th day of May, 2021.

According to the statement the amount has been credited into the designated Federal Government account with naira equivalent value of the amount as of 10th May, 2021.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN signed Memorandum of Understanding for the repatriation of the Ibori loot on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The development, according to Malami, was a demonstration of the recognition of reputation Nigeria earns through records of management of recovered stolen Nigerian stolen in the execution of public oriented projects.

