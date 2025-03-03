Breaking News…..Obasa meets with 35 lawmakers at Lagos Assembly

The impeached Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is holding a meeting with the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda and 34 other lawmakers,

The impeached Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, is holding a meeting with the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda and 34 other lawmakers, on Monday afternoon at the assembly complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also present at the meeting is the Lagos State Chairman, All Progressive Congress (APC), Cornelius Ojelabi.

NAN observed that Obasa, who arrived at the assembly complex at about 1:45 p.m., exchanged pleasantries with the 35 lawmakers.

The meeting between the two factions is connected to how to resolve the speakership crisis at the state assembly.