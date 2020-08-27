Breaking news: FG resumes international flight Sept. 5

The Federal Government on Thursday announced Sept. 5 as the date for full resumption of international flights into the country.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the announcement during Thursday briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Nuhu said government was pushing ahead with the implementation of the principle of reciprocity against nationals of some countries that were imposing stringent travel conditions on Nigerian citizens on the bases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said a comprehensive list of the affected countries would be released to the public alongside the COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)