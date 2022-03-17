UPDATED: Ex Gov Obiano’s wife confronts Bianca Ojukwu at Soludo’s inauguration

By Francis Onyeukwu

Drama ensued on Thursday at the inauguration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo as the governor of Anambra when wife of outgoing Gov. Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu confronted Mrs Bianca Ojukwu at the event.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who was at scene of event reports that the incident occurred immediately after Soludo took his oath of office.

NAN reports that dignitaries including Ex Gov Obiano were already seated when Mrs Obiano stepped in and moved to the front row where the widow of Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu was seated and confronted her.

The News Agency of Nigeria,NAN reported that Obiano’s wife slapped Bianca but several other eye witnesses said it was case of confrontation.Videos were circulated claiming that the slapping incident was not the manner it was earlier reported.

The action drew the attention of security agents and some personalities who pulled Mrs Obiano off the hold of Bianca who was visibly shocked at the action.

Mrs Obiano was later taken away and shortly afterwards, her husband left the venue since the incident happened after the new governor had been sworn in. (NAN)

