The National Industrial Court ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to go back to work.

The Federal Government in a suit, prayed for the order for ASUU to call off its seven months strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Minister of Labour and Employment on behalf of the Federal Government had filed the matter

before the court by way of referral to resolve the issue of the ongoing strike by ASUU. (NAN)

