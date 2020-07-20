BREAKING: Reps Committee goes on 30-minute break, as NDDC MD, Pondei slumps

Share the news













The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, earlier on Monday proceeded on a 30-minute break from the public hearing over alleged financial misappropriation at the Commission.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the break was because the acting Managing Director, Prof David Pondei slumped during Reps Committee hearing, monitored on television Monday.

The managing director, who had earlier taken oath after the Committee Chairman had recused himself from chairing the hearing, had began to speak when he suddenly slumped.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio was also invited by the Committee to answer some questions as a result of some allegations levelled against him by officials of the NDDC.

