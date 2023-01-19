BREAKING: Media Hub Postpones 2nd Media Seminar Till April 29

A renowned Islamic media agency in Nigeria, Dpath To Jannah Media Hub has postponed her second edition of media seminar.

The seminar, which was earlier scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023 will now hold on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Ibikunle Lawal College, Ile Ife, Osun State.

The media hub, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen by its director, Mr. Sodiq Lawal on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision for postponement was reached after extensive deliberations by the board of directors on Wednesday.

He regretted the inconvenience that having to rearrange their plans could cause for participants, partners, sponsors, stakeholders, as well as well-meaning people.

“We regret the inconvenience that may arise from rescheduling your plans within short notice.

“We take this decision out of an abundance of caution, in cognizance of the political climate and peculiarity of the season at this time in our dear country Nigeria.”

