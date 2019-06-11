Breaking: Lawan emerges 9th Senate President, polls 79 votes

#TrackNigeria: The Senator-elect, Ahmad Lawan (APC-Yobe), has been declared the winner of the senate presidential election held at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday.

The Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori, made the announcement in Abuja.

Lawan and Senator-elect, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno), contested for the highest position.

While Lawan polled 79 votes, Ndume got only 28 votes.

Mr Sani-Omolori said having scored the highest votes, Lawan, had been duly elected as the Nigeria’s Senate President of the 9th National Assembly. (NAN)

