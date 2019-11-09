BREAKING: Lagos fuel tanker accident: Passengers in agony over blocked airport route

By Special Correspondent

Passengers using the local airport Ikeja are in agony following the cordoning of the road by police and other emergencies.

The police used their vehicles and tapes to block entry to the airport from Ikeja, diverting all traffic to the nearby Agege road. They also similarly blocked exit from the MM2 airport, forcing an intractable holdup.



The action of the emergency services followed an accident involving a tanker laden with fuel just opposite the Fortis (former AP) filling station.



As at the time of filing this report, foam has been applied to the surface around the fallen tanker but the fuel has not been evacuated. One emergency service worker complained aloud about the delay in evacuating the fuel.



People were seen hurrying on foot past the cordoned off section of the road and strictly forbidden from using their phones for fear of igniting a fire.

Many passengers for outbound flights were seen pulling their luggage amid fears they might miss their flights