Lagos state government, has confirmed four new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) which brings the total of confirmed cases to 11.

Briefing news men in Lagos on Thursday, the Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, said tests were conducted on 19 suspected cases from which the four new cases were confirmed.

TVCNews reports the commissioner as stating that the index case of an Italian, had been cleared but would undergo another test before he could be discharged.