Breaking: Kidnappers free District Head of Daura

#TrackNigeria: The District Head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar-Uba, who was kidnapped from his residence three months ago, has been rescued by security agents in Kano.

Malam Tukur Umar, younger brother to the victim said in Daura on Tuesday that the Magajingari Daura was rescued at about 7:25 am today.

He said that the district head was rescued by a combined team of security operatives after a serious gun battle with his captors who were holed up in a secluded house along Madobi road in Samagu quarters close to Sani Abacha Youth Center, Kano.

“He was rescued in good condition of health and any moment from now he may be in Daura to be reunited with his family. Alhamdulillah, God has answered our prayers,” Uba said.

He commended the security agencies for their tireless efforts which led to the rescue of the district head and said the family would remain grateful to them for their efforts.

Gambo Isa, spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command confirmed the development and said the police would issue details later.

Musa-Uba was abducted on March 1, 2019 and since then, no contact was established between his family and his abductors.(NAN)

