BREAKING: INEC redeploys 5 RECS, 4 Directors

September 5, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Featured, News, Politics, Press Statements / Releases



The National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

This was disclosed in a statement signed Festus Okoye Esq, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye said, in the new postings, the REC, Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, has been redeployed to Ogun State. At the same time, counterpart in Ogun State, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, will charge as REC, Osun State. In the same vein, the REC, Bayelsa State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, will up new role as the REC for Cross River State, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa State as the REC from former office in Cross River State. The REC, Zamfara State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.

Similarly, Okoye disclosed Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Mr. Nick Dazang, has proceeded on terminal leave. Consequently, Mr. Victor Ayodele Aluko has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity as Director, while Mr. Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to from erstwhile position as Director (Security).

Furthemore, Mr. Nduh Lebari Samson moves from the office of the Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security). Mr. Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger State as the substantive Administrative Secretary.

Okoye concluded that, “The Handing/Taking Over activities be completed Monday 13th September 2021,” adding that, “The redeployments are part of the Commission’ routine administrative postings.”

