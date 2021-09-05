BREAKING: INEC redeploys 5 RECS, 4 Directors

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has redeployed five Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Festus Okoye Esq, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee.

Okoye said, in the new postings, the REC, Osun State, Mr. Olusegun Agbaje, has been redeployed to Ogun State. At the same time, his counterpart in Ogun State, Prof. AbdulGaniy Olayinka Raji, will take charge as REC, Osun State. In the same vein, the REC, Bayelsa State, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, will take up his new role as the REC for Cross River State, while Dr Emannuel Alex Hart proceeds to Bayelsa State as the REC from his former office in Cross River State. The REC, Zamfara State, Dr Asmau Sani Maikudi, has also been redeployed to Kaduna State.

Similarly, Okoye disclosed that the Director (Voter Education and Publicity), Mr. Nick Dazang, has proceeded on terminal leave. Consequently, Mr. Victor Ayodele Aluko has been reassigned from Director (Administration) to Voter Education and Publicity as Director, while Mr. Mikah Thabbal Lakumna is redeployed to Administration from his erstwhile position as Director (Security).

Furthemore, Mr. Nduh Lebari Samson moves from the office of the Secretary to the Commission to Director (Security). Mr. Yakubu Mohammed Duku, Director in the Electoral Operations Department, proceeds to Niger State as the substantive Administrative Secretary.

Okoye concluded that, “The Handing/Taking Over activities should be completed by Monday 13th September 2021,” adding that, “The redeployments are part of the Commission’s routine administrative postings.”

