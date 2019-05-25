Breaking: INEC confirms all Zamfara PDP candidates winners

#TrackNigeria: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed all Zamfara candidates of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of election.

Supreme Court on Thursday, voided election of all candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who were declared winners in the 2019 general elections.

INEC announced on Friday that it would meet on the Supreme Court judgement to announce its next line of action.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud made the announcement while addressing press conference after their meeting on Saturday.

He said that Certificates of return would be issued to all candidates on May 31 at the INEC office in Gusau by 2pm.