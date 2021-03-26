Breaking: Ihejirika former Chief of Army Staff joins APC

A former Chief of Army , Lt.- Gen. Oyeabo Ihejirika has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is according to a statement issued by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Director of and Media to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Comnittee (CECPC) on Friday in .

Mohammed said that Buni, who is also the governor of Yobe, formally received the former Chief of Army into the APC.

“Gen. Ihejirika was formally presented to the chairman by Jigawa governor and Chairman APC Strategy and Contact Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, and Farouk Aliyu,” he said.

He quoted Buni as saying that “the coming of Gen. Ihejirika into the APC will increase the fortunes of the party in Abia and the South- generally.

“This is a moment for the party as Gen. Ihejirika and other sons and daughters of the region are coming into the party to deliver the region and bring the South- closer to the centre.”

He added that the party looked to more of APC presence in the South-.(NAN)

