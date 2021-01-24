Breaking: Gunmen Kill Ardo Kola LG Boss in Taraba

By Callistus Agwaza, Jalingo

Armed men on Sunday abducted the Chairman of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr. Salihu Dovo and later killed him and disposed of his body in the bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, who confirmed the sad development to our correspondent in a phone interview said that the armed men had stormed the residence of the local government Chairman at Sabon Gari area of the state at around 1am on Sunday and took him away only to later call that the people should go and look for his body in the bush.

Misal who said a search team was dispatched and the body later found, however could not confirm if it was a case of assassination or a kidnapping gone bad.

A source said “they stormed his house here at Sabon Gari at around 1am and took him away. They later called an official of the local government to inform him that he was dead and said they should go and search for his corpse in the bush. Members of the community went into the bush, searched and later found his body, which has been taken to town”.