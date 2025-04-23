Breaking: Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori dumps PDP,  defect to APC

Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has formerly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progress Congress (APC).

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with this development all speculation about Gov. Oborevwori’s defecting to the APC has been put to rest.

Announcing the defection in Asaba on Wednesday, Sen James Manager, who addressed the press after a meeting of the PDP stakeholders in Government House said a formal declaration would be made on Monday.

He said that the governor’s defection to the ruling party was for the interest and the overall development of Delta state.

According to Manager, the entire PDP structures in the state had been collapsed to the APC.

Given the current development, Delta State is now an APC state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng).






