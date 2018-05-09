Google CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the company is relaunching its news service facilitating the search of information from credible sources for its users as part of fight against fake news distribution, local media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Business Insider news portal, the Google News service with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will also highlight the articles a user might be interested in and help in search for detailed information on particular subjects.

“We are using AI to bring forward the best of what journalism has to offer … We want to give users quality sources that they trust,” Pichai said at Google developer conference on Tuesday as quoted by the news outlet.

Following the launch of the updated service, every user will have personalized news channel based on their personal information available to Google, the Business Insider added.

The relaunched news service is expected to operate in 127 counties,

In recent year, the issue of fake news has caught the eyes of authorities and legislatures in many countries, especially since the U. S. and several other Western nations have claimed that their elections had been influenced by disinformation campaigns.(Sputnik/NAN)