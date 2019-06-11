Breaking: Gbajabiamila emerges Speaker, Wase Deputy Speaker

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The member-elect representing Surulere 1 Federal Constituency, Femi Gbajabiamila of the APC has emerged Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Nominated by Rep. Jibrin Abdulmumin (APC-Kano), the new Speaker scored 283 of the 358 votes cast by the members-elect accredited to beat his opponent, Hon. Umar Bago who scored 76 votes.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ahmed Idris of the APC Plateau was declared unopposed as Deputy Speaker.

He was declared unopposed because no other member was nominated to contest with him.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

